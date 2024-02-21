Daily Quiz | On languages

February 21, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Q: According to the popular writer Stephen King, which language ‘turns dirt into romance’?

A: French

Q: Which was the second language, after Tamil, to become a legally recognised Classical language of India?

A: Sanskrit

Q: From which language do we get words like assassin, sugar, and zero?

A: Arabic

Q: In fiction, which specific type of people spoke ‘Khuzdul’?

A: Dwarves in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-Earth

Q: Alphabetically arranged from A to Z, which would be the first and last in the six official languages of the UN?

A: Arabic and Spanish

Q: Which letter appears in approximately 11% of all words in the common English vocabulary and is the second most popular key after the space bar on a keyboard?

A: E

Q: Nepali is an official language of which Indian State?

A: Sikkim

Q: What is a ‘loanword’?

A: A word in a language adopted from another language and used with little or no modification

