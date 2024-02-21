ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Quiz | On languages
Premium

February 21, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

A quiz on languages on the occasion of International Mother Language Day being celebrated on Feb. 21

V V Ramanan

Q: According to the popular writer Stephen King, which language ‘turns dirt into romance’?

A: French

Q: Which was the second language, after Tamil, to become a legally recognised Classical language of India?

A: Sanskrit

Q: From which language do we get words like assassin, sugar, and zero?

A: Arabic

Q: In fiction, which specific type of people spoke ‘Khuzdul’?

A: Dwarves in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-Earth

Q: Alphabetically arranged from A to Z, which would be the first and last in the six official languages of the UN?

A: Arabic and Spanish

Q: Which letter appears in approximately 11% of all words in the common English vocabulary and is the second most popular key after the space bar on a keyboard?

A: E

Q: Nepali is an official language of which Indian State?

A: Sikkim

Q: What is a ‘loanword’?

A: A word in a language adopted from another language and used with little or no modification

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US