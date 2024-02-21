Daily Quiz | On languages

Q: According to the popular writer Stephen King, which language ‘turns dirt into romance’?
A: French
Q: Which was the second language, after Tamil, to become a legally recognised Classical language of India?
A: Sanskrit
Q: From which language do we get words like assassin, sugar, and zero?
A: Arabic
Q: In fiction, which specific type of people spoke ‘Khuzdul’?
A: Dwarves in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-Earth
Q: Alphabetically arranged from A to Z, which would be the first and last in the six official languages of the UN?
A: Arabic and Spanish
Q: Which letter appears in approximately 11% of all words in the common English vocabulary and is the second most popular key after the space bar on a keyboard?
A: E
Q: Nepali is an official language of which Indian State?
A: Sikkim
Q: What is a ‘loanword’?
A: A word in a language adopted from another language and used with little or no modification
