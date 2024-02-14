Daily Quiz | On Valentine’s Day
A still from the movie “The Silence of the Lambs”, which released in the U.S. on February 14. Anthony Hopkins played the role of Dr. Hannibal Lecter. START THE QUIZ
On this day in 1989, a fatwa ordering the execution of this controversial writer was issued by the Supreme Leader of Iran, for a particular book, that got banned in many parts of the world. Name the writer and the book.
Answer : The Satanic Verses by Salman Rushdie
On February 14, 2018, this South African politician tendered his resignation over corruption allegations, and scandals, making way for the current President of South Africa. Identify him.
This widely popular social media platform owned by Google was launched on this day in 2005 by three former employees of PayPal. Name the platform. Name the three people who launched it.
Answer : YouTube launched by Steve Chen, Chad Hurley, and Jawed Karim
Born on this day in 1946, Gregory Hines is one of the most celebrated artists of all time. What was he known for?
This English economist, believed to have been born on this day is known for his population theory that said the power of population is indefinitely greater than the power of the earth to produce subsistence for man. Name the economist
