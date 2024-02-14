GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On Valentine’s Day
Premium

February 14 is known for the celebration of Valentine’s Day across the world. Here is a quiz on many other interesting events that happened on this day.

February 14, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Daily Quiz | On Valentine’s Day
A still from the movie “The Silence of the Lambs”, which released in the U.S. on February 14. Anthony Hopkins played the role of Dr. Hannibal Lecter.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | On this day in 1989, a fatwa ordering the execution of this controversial writer was issued by the Supreme Leader of Iran, for a particular book, that got banned in many parts of the world. Name the writer and the book.
Answer : The Satanic Verses by Salman Rushdie
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.