Daily Quiz | On words of 2023

1 / 5 | This word which is internet slang for romantic appeal or charisma, was named Oxford's 2023 Word of the Year. Popularised in 2022 by YouTuber Kai Cenat, the word went viral after actor Tom Holland claimed to have none in an interview. Identify the word. Answer : Rizz

2 / 5 | This word gained popularity across the globe after Elon Musk's lawyers said during a lawsuit that the businessman was often a subject of _________ videos. In India, it gained currency after some actors became victims and the Prime Minister spoke about it. Identify the word. Answer : Deepfake

3 / 5 | According to The New York Times, which analysed over 515 Million Wordle games, Adieu is the most popular first attempt word in the game. Which is the second most popular word? Answer : Stare

4 / 5 | This word signifying periods of time, became popular on social media platforms this year. It is closely associated with the artist who was named Time magazine's Person of the Year. Name the word. Answer : Era