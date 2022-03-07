  • Western economies and its allies have taken retaliatory steps, in the form of heavy sanctions, to effectively paralyse the Russian economy. One industry which is going to be heavily affected is the shipping industry
  • Crude oil prices have gone up 20% over the last week in-part due to fears and also due to possible disruptions in supply since Russia is a major supplier of oil and gas through pipelines as well as ships.
  • A less discussed impact of the war is the share of Ukrainian and Russian seafarers in the global seafarer workforce. China, Philippines and India contribute significantly to the international seafarer workforce.