The decade that was...

As we enter a new year and a new decade, images of incredible courage and resolution are imprinted on our minds. This was the decade that pushed for an egalitarian film-making environment, thanks to streaming platforms, social media and labs that support production.

A new wave of artists, meanwhile, are returning to the wild, and using science, satire, protest, to jolt us back to the natural world, or to what remains of it. There was a profusion of writing on science and nature, environment and climate change, medicine and sport.

As the 2010s come to a close, here is a compilation of some of the biggest stories that shaped the decade.