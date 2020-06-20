Watch | The COVID-19 pandemic leads to a bicycle boom

20 June 2020 14:32 IST

A video on the increasing demand for bicycles around the world over the past two months

Around the world, many workers are looking for an alternative to buses and subways during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While people unable to go to their gyms are looking for another way to exercise.

This has lead to a boom in bicycle sales worldwide unseen in decades, over the past two months.

The rush kicked off in mid-March around the time countries were shutting their borders.

Bicycle aisles at mass merchandisers like Walmart and Target have been swept clean in the U.S.

While independent shops are doing a brisk business selling out of affordable family bikes.

This has been the biggest spike in the US since the oil crisis of the 1970s.

Cities around the world better known for car-clogged streets, like Manila and Rome, have installed bike lanes to accommodate surging interest in cycling while public transport remains curtailed.

In London, municipal authorities plan on banning cars from some central thoroughfares.

Bike shop owners in Manila say demand is stronger than at Christmas.

In Italy, the government’s post-lockdown stimulus included a 500-euro bici bonus rebate for up to 60% of the cost of a bike.

