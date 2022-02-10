  • Between 2020 and 2022, there already have been 6 successful military coups and 3 failed ones. Burkina Faso became the fourth country to be suspended by the African Union for the breakdown of democracy by such coups after Guinea, Mali and Sudan.
  • In Burkina Faso, the military takeover in January 2022 took place after months of unrest due to anti-Government protests demanding the resignation of President Kabore. The unrest in Burkina Faso has been attributed as a fallout of the violent conflict organised by jihadist groups in Mali that began in 2012, that has since engulfed the entire Central Sahel region. President Kabore’s regime used the military to quell the jihadist groups in the country, but with several instances of militant abuse and violent massacres happening, the jihadist threats only grew with some civilian support leading to the eventual takeover.
  • The Economic Community of West African States announced sanctions on Mali seeking to discourage further coups, but this did not deter the coup in Burkina Faso. Regional and international actors should focus on reforms that could help governance in these countries rather than just military strategies.