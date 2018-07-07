Thapar not in Trump’s shortlist

Prominent Indian-American judge Amul Thapar has failed to make it to the shortlist, of the three candidates, from which U.S. President Donald Trump would pick his replacement for Justice Anthony Kennedy, a media report said on Saturday.

Justice Kennedy, 81, recently announced his retirement from the U.S. Supreme Court. Mr. Trump is likely to announce his nominees on Monday. The President interviewed seven candidates from his master-list of 25 judges, the White House said.

According to National Public Radio (NPR), he has reduced the names of the potential nominees to three judges — Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Raymond Kethledge. The first two are the top contenders for the position, the report said.

While final nominees will be known only when Mr. Trump makes the announcement, this would be for the second time that Mr. Thapar was not able to make the final cut after being interviewed by Mr. Trump.

Mr. Thapar was on the shortlist of candidates after Judge Antonin Scalia died in 2016. Mr. Trump finally nominated judge Neil Gorsuch.