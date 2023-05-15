Thailand’s voters reject military-backed parties

May 15, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Bangkok

Thailand’s progressive Move Forward Party claimed victory in the country’s election on Monday after a stunning result that decimated military-backed parties, which have ruled the kingdom for nearly a decade.

A massive surge for Move Forward (MFP) in Sunday’s ballot left it on course to be the biggest party, followed by its rival Opposition — the Pheu Thai movement of billionaire ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra.

Thai voters turned out in record numbers to deliver a brutal verdict on former coup leader Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, who has been blamed for economic stagnation and a crackdown on rights.

MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat said he would seek to build a six-party coalition including Pheu Thai, which said it was ready to join, though negotiations of the details have not yet begun.

“I am Pita Limjaroenrat, the next Prime Minister of Thailand,” he told reporters at the MFP headquarters in Bangkok.

“We are ready to form the government,” he added, vowing to be a “Prime Minister for all”.

Mr. Pita said he had called Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Pheu Thai’s lead Prime Minister candidate, to congratulate her on her campaign and invite her to join the coalition.

“The sentiment has changed, it was right. It was the right timing, people have been through enough,” he said.

“Today is a new day, and hopefully it is full of sunshine and hope.”

Between them, MFP and Pheu Thai are expected to take 292 out of 500 seats in the Lower House, with the two main Army-allied parties mustering just 76 seats in total.

Lingering fears

But in a kingdom where coups and court orders have often trumped the ballot box, there are fears that the result may yet be thwarted.

MFP has vowed to reform Thailand’s strict royal insult laws, putting it on course for a collision with the kingdom’s powerful royalist-military establishment.

The newest force in Thai politics, MFP channelled the energy of youth-led pro-democracy protests in 2020 in an election campaign pitting a young generation yearning for change against the conservative old guard embodied by 69-year-old ex-general Prayut.

With ballots counted from 99% of polling stations, Election Commission data showed MFP on 14.1 million in the popular vote followed by Pheu Thai on 10.8 million.

The United Thai Nation party, led by Prayut — the former Army chief who seized power in a 2014 coup — was a distant third on 4.7 million.

Despite their success, MFP and Pheu Thai still face many hurdles to secure power, due to a junta-scripted 2017 Constitution.

Adding to the uncertainty, rumours are already swirling that MFP could be dissolved by court order — the same fate that befell its predecessor Future Forward Party after it performed unexpectedly well in the 2019 elections.

