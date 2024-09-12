GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thailand's new PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra to outline policies to parliament

Published - September 12, 2024 11:23 am IST - BANGKOK

Reuters
Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. File

Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will on Thursday (September 12, 2024) deliver her government's policy proposal to parliament, headlined by plans to give away 450 billion baht ($13.4 billion) in handouts to jumpstart growth.

Political newcomer Ms. Paetongtarn's cabinet was sworn in earlier this month after she won the backing of parliament to become Thailand's youngest premier following the shock removal of predecessor Srettha Thavisin by a court decision. The policies largely continue to ally with Mr. Srettha's agenda and that of their populist Pheu Thai party, including debt restructuring and legalising casinos to draw in investment and more tourists.

The government is expected to give details of its signature plan for its 'digital wallet' handout of 10,000 baht ($300) to 50 million people, some of which Ms. Paetongtarn now says will be given in cash.

Thailand swears in Paetongtarn Shinawatra as youngest prime minister

The scheme has been criticised by economists and former central bank governors as fiscally irresponsible, which the government rejects. It has struggled to find sources of funding. It insists the policy is necessary to energise the economy, which the central bank expects to grow just 2.6% this year, up from 1.9% in 2023 but far adrift of most regional peers.

Ms. Paetongtarn, 38, is making her debut appearance in parliament as Thailand's second female prime minister. She is the fourth member of her family to hold the top job.

Among those was her father, the billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra, Thailand's most influential and divisive politician over the past two decades, who has backed the stimulus plan and is a key figure behind her Pheu Thai party.

($1 = 33.7900 baht)

Published - September 12, 2024 11:23 am IST

Related Topics

World / Thailand

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.