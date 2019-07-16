International

Thailand's new Cabinet sworn in, ending rule by army junta

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (C) and new government cabinet pose for a photo in Bangkok, Thailand July 16, 2019.

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (C) and new government cabinet pose for a photo in Bangkok, Thailand July 16, 2019.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

more-in

Prayuth Chan-ocha, who as army commander seized power in a 2014 coup and then served as junta leader and Prime Minister, returns to serve again as Prime Minister

Thailand’s new Cabinet has been sworn in, creating a nominally elected government after five years of military rule but keeping power in the hands of the same allies of the army.

Prayuth Chan-ocha, who as army commander seized power in a 2014 coup and then served as junta leader and Prime Minister, returns to serve again as Prime Minister. This time he was elected by a parliamentary vote after a March general election gave pro-military parties a majority.

The election was held according to laws enacted by Prayuth’s junta aimed at disadvantaging established political parties. Critics say the vote was undemocratic and engineered to prolong rule by the military and its conservative allies.

A government spokeswoman said King Maha Vajiralongkorn presided over Tuesday’s swearing-in of the 36-member Cabinet.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics International
Thailand
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 18, 2019 6:56:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/thailands-new-cabinet-sworn-in-ending-rule-by-army-junta/article28481898.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY