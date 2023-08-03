HamberMenu
Thailand’s MFP excluded from coalition to form govt.

The progressive political party that won the most seats in Thailand’s general election has been excluded from a coalition to form the next government

August 03, 2023 04:03 am | Updated 04:03 am IST - BANGKOK

AP

The progressive political party that won the most seats in Thailand’s general election, Move Forward Party (MFP) has been excluded from a coalition to form the next government, its former ally said on Wednesday. Conservative lawmakers strongly oppose the party over its proposed reform of a law banning criticism of the country’s monarchy.

Thailand has struggled for nearly three months to form a government and select a new leader since its election in May. After its two failed attempts, MFP handed over the lead in forming a new government to the second-biggest party in the coalition, Pheu Thai. Move Forward’s secretary general said Pheu Thai did not ask it to back down from its monarchy reform policy, but that all parties it had spoken to did not want MFP in the government.

