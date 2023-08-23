ADVERTISEMENT

Thailand’s jailed ex-PM Thaksin hospitalised after return from exile

August 23, 2023 08:05 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - BANGKOK

Thaksin would have to serve eight years in prison after convictions for abuse of power and conflicts of interest

Reuters

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was expected to be arrested upon his return as he ended almost two decades of self-imposed exile, waves at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok, Thailand on August 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Thailand’s jailed former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was moved to a police hospital overnight after suffering a health problem on his first day of detention following his return from years of exile, police said on Wednesday.

The status of the health of 74-year-old Mr. Thaksin was not immediately clear.

Corrections department officials had on Tuesday said Mr. Thaksin had pre-existing issues with his heart, lungs and spine and blood pressure, and he would be monitored closely.

“The prison has assessed the situation and saw that it lacks doctors and medical equipment that can take care of the patient so he was sent to the police hospital,” Assistant National Police Chief Lieutenant General Prachuab Wongsuk told Reuters.

He did not specify the health problem.

The Supreme Court confirmed on Tuesday Mr. Thaksin would have to serve eight years in prison after convictions for abuse of power and conflicts of interest.

