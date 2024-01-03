GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thailand to make visa-free entry for Chinese visitors permanent from March

Thailand’s visa-exemption policy aims to give a boost to the country’s tourism industry, which was badly damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic

January 03, 2024 07:41 am | Updated 07:41 am IST - BANGKOK

AP
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin 

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Thailand and China will soon implement visa-free entry for each other’s citizens, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on January 2.

Chinese nationals will be granted visa-free entry on a permanent basis beginning March 1, Mr. Srettha said after his Cabinet’s weekly meeting. Chinese visitors have been allowed visa-free entry since September last year, but the privilege was due to expire on February 29.

Thailand’s visa-exemption policy aims to give a boost to the country’s tourism industry, which was badly damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. The country received about 40 million visitors in 2019, and the government estimated they spent 1.9 trillion baht ($53.2 billion) — an amount that plummeted by more than 99% by 2021, according to data from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

China is a major source of tourists to Thailand, with almost 11 million visitors in 2019, accounting for 27.6% of all arrivals that year before the pandemic devastated the tourist market. Last year, Thailand saw 28 million foreign tourist arrivals, including 3.4 million from China. Tuesday’s decision to grant Chinese citizens permanent visa-free privileges was made after negotiations between Bangkok and Beijing, Mr. Srettha said. He said China agreed to extend visa-free entry to Thai visitors in exchange for allowing Chinese nationals the permanent visa exemption.

In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China welcomed the move, saying it was in the fundamental interest of the two countries.

According to the Bangkok Post online, Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara said he will travel to China by early February to sign the agreement for mutual visa-free entry.

Related Topics

World / Thailand / China

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.