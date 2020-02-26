International

COVID-19: Thailand reports three new cases, total goes up to 40

Reuters Bangkok 26 February 2020
26 February 2020

Two of the new patients had returned from a vacation in Japan

Thailand reported three new cases of a coronavirus on Wednesday, taking total infections to 40, a health ministry official said.

Two of the new patients, all Thai nationals, had returned from vacation in Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido and came into contact with the third, said Sukhum Kanchanapimai, permanent secretary at the ministry.

