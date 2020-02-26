International

COVID-19: Thailand reports three new cases, total goes up to 40

Photo used for representational purpse only. File

Photo used for representational purpse only. File   | Photo Credit: AP

Two of the new patients had returned from a vacation in Japan

Thailand reported three new cases of a coronavirus on Wednesday, taking total infections to 40, a health ministry official said.

Two of the new patients, all Thai nationals, had returned from vacation in Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido and came into contact with the third, said Sukhum Kanchanapimai, permanent secretary at the ministry.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2020 12:43:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/thailand-reports-three-new-coronavirus-cases-taking-total-cases-to-40/article30919810.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY