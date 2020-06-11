International

Thailand reports no new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

People wear face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus as they line up at the Social Security office for claiming unemployment benefit in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, June 4, 2020. Thailand's state planning agency, the National Economic and Social Development Council, estimated last week that as many as 8.4 million people could end up unemployed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. | Photo Credit: AP
It was the first time in nearly three weeks that no cases were reported and the 17th day without a local transmission. All recent cases have been found in quarantine among Thais returning from abroad.

Thailand on Thursday reported no new coronavirus infections or deaths, maintaining the total of 3,125 confirmed cases and 58 fatalities.

There are 2,987 patients who have recovered, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government's COVID-19 Administration Centre.

