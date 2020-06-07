International

Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

People wear face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus as they line up at the Social Security office for claiming unemployment benefit in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, June 4, 2020. Thailand's state planning agency, the National Economic and Social Development Council, estimated last week that as many as 8.4 million people could end up unemployed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. | Photo Credit: AP
Reuters BANGKOK: 07 June 2020
Updated: 07 June 2020

Thailand has recorded zero new deaths for 13 days in a row, a spokeswoman said.

Thailand on Sunday reported eight new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, taking its total to 3,112 infections and 58 deaths since the outbreak began in January.

The new cases were returnees - five from the United Arab Emirates, two from Kuwait and one from India - and were in quarantine, where most of Thailand's recent cases have been detected, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, an assistant spokeswoman for the government's COVID-19 Administration Centre.

Thailand has recorded zero new deaths for 13 days in a row, she said.

