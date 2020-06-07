International

Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

People wear face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus as they line up at the Social Security office for claiming unemployment benefit in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, June 4, 2020. Thailand's state planning agency, the National Economic and Social Development Council, estimated last week that as many as 8.4 million people could end up unemployed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

People wear face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus as they line up at the Social Security office for claiming unemployment benefit in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, June 4, 2020. Thailand's state planning agency, the National Economic and Social Development Council, estimated last week that as many as 8.4 million people could end up unemployed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.   | Photo Credit: AP

Thailand has recorded zero new deaths for 13 days in a row, a spokeswoman said.

Thailand on Sunday reported eight new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, taking its total to 3,112 infections and 58 deaths since the outbreak began in January.

The new cases were returnees - five from the United Arab Emirates, two from Kuwait and one from India - and were in quarantine, where most of Thailand's recent cases have been detected, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, an assistant spokeswoman for the government's COVID-19 Administration Centre.

Thailand has recorded zero new deaths for 13 days in a row, she said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 10:50:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/thailand-reports-eight-new-coronavirus-cases-no-new-deaths/article31771048.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY