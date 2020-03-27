International

Thailand reports 91 new coronavirus cases and one death

Vendors sell food in a closed market amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand March 26, 2020.

Vendors sell food in a closed market amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand March 26, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The latest death was of a patient in Narathiwat province bordering Malaysia, the health official said.

Thailand reported 91 new coronavirus cases and 1 fatality, bringing the total to 1,136 cases and 5 deaths, a health official said on Friday.

The new infections consist of 30 patients linked to previous cases and 19 cases including imported ones, said Anupong Sujariyakul, a senior expert in preventive medicine at the Disease Control Department. The balance 42 people, who tested positive, are awaiting a probe to determine how they contracted the disease, he said.

So far, 97 patients have recovered and gone home since the outbreak.

