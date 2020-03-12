International

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

An official uses a thermal camera at the arrivals hall of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok on January 24, 2020 as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Reuters BANGKOK: 12 March 2020 09:41 IST
Updated: 12 March 2020 09:42 IST

It was the biggest jump in cases for weeks in Thailand, which was one of the first countries outside China to report infections of the new COVID-19 virus that has since swept much of the world.

Thailand reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 70, health officials said.

All of the new patients had socialised and shared drinks, health officials said, adding that a tourist from Hong Kong had been the source of the infection.

“The Hong Kong tourist came alone and already went back. The 11 infected are all Thai,” said Sopon Iamsirithawon, director-general of the Communicable Diseases Department.

