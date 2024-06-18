ADVERTISEMENT

Thailand passes marriage equality bill, first in Southeast Asia

Published - June 18, 2024 04:54 pm IST

Thailand Senate passes marriage equality law, making it first in Southeast Asia to recognise same-sex couples.

Reuters

Vorawan “Beaut” Ramwan and Anticha “An” Sangchai wearing wedding dresses in a Pride parade is seen at their house during an interview with Reuters on June 11 . | Photo Credit: Reuters

Thailand's Senate passed the final reading of a marriage equality law on June 18 , paving the way for it to become the first country in Southeast Asia to recognise same-sex couples.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bill comes after more than two decades of effort from activists and politicians, after previous drafts did not reach parliament.

Law and custom: On the Supreme Court’s verdict on same-sex marriage

With the support of nearly all lawmakers in the Upper House, the law next needs royal approval. It will come into force 120 days after it is published in the royal gazette.

ADVERTISEMENT

LGBT advocates called the move a "monumental step forward," as Thailand would be the first nation in Southeast Asia to enact marriage equality legislation and the third territory in Asia, after Nepal and Taiwan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"We are very proud to make history," said Plaifah Kyoka Shodladd, member of a parliamentary committee on same-sex marriage.

The Thai ‘boys’ love’ TV dramas conquering Asia

"Today love triumphed prejudice,after fighting for more than 20 years, today we can say that this country has marriage equality."

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawmakers and activists were seen celebrating in Thailand's parliament, waving rainbow flags and smiling, with some raising their fists in solidarity with the LGBT community.

Thailand, one of Asia's most popular tourist destinations, is already known for its vibrant LGBT culture and tolerance.

Fire at Thailand's famous Chatuchak Weekend Market kills hundreds of caged animals

At the start of June, thousands of revellers and activists paraded through the streets of Bangkok and were joined by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who wore a rainbow shirt to celebrate Pride Month.

"This would underscore Thailand's leadership in the region in promoting human rights and gender equality," the Civil Society Commission of marriage equality, activists and LGBTQI couples said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US