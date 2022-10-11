Thailand day care massacre victims prepared for funeral rites

Many of the young victims' bodies were outfitted as doctors, soldiers or astronauts — what they wanted to be when they grew up — before they were to be cremated.

AP Uthai Sawan (Thailand)
October 11, 2022 15:53 IST

People line up to pay their respects to the mass attack victims before their cremation, at Wat Rat Samakee temple, in Uthai Sawan, northeastern Thailand, on October 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Families of victims in last week's massacre at a day care centre gathered on October 11 at Buddhist temples in rural northeastern Thailand for the start of a shared cremation ceremony that marks an end to three days of funeral rites.

The gun and knife attack carried out by a former policeman on Thursday on the Young Children's Development Center in Uthai Sawan killed 36 people, including 24 children.

On Tuesday morning, many of the young victims' bodies were outfitted as doctors, soldiers or astronauts — what they wanted to be when they grew up — before they were to be cremated in the evening.

Volunteer rescue worker Attarith Muangmangkang said his organisation arranged for the costumes and assisted the families with changing the victims' outfits on Tuesday.

“The more we talked [to the families], we realised that these children also had dreams of becoming doctors, soldiers, astronauts, or police officers,” Attarith said. “We provided those uniforms for them.” Mourners also placed children's toys, candles, and incense sticks in front of portraits of the victims at Rat Samakee temple, just 3KM (2 miles) from the scene of the bloodshed.

Petchrung Sriphirom, 73, was one of many local residents who travelled to the temple to offer condolences to the families and make a small donation to help with funeral costs, which is a common Thai tradition.

“I just want to help our friends and share our thoughts with them,” said Petchrung. “We are not talking about money or anything but rather sharing our thoughts and feelings as a fellow human being,” Rat Samakee temple will cremate 19 bodies in a simultaneous cremation ceremony on Tuesday evening along with two other nearby temples that account for the other victims.

The temples have installed makeshift furnaces to deal with the high number of bodies from last week's massacre, which was the biggest mass killing by an individual in the country's history.

