Thailand court suspends Pita as lawmaker as parliament votes on PM

Pita's election-winning Move Forward Party said the suspension should not affect Pita's nomination for the prime ministerial vote

July 19, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:03 am IST - BANGKOK

Reuters
Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat attends a voting session on the day of the second vote for a new prime minister, at the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand on July 19, 2023.

Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat attends a voting session on the day of the second vote for a new prime minister, at the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand on July 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Thailand's Constitutional Court ordered a temporary suspension of prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat from parliament on July 19 after accepting a case against him alleging he was unqualified to run in a May 14 election.

Mr. Pita, who was due to contest a parliamentary vote on the premiership on Wednesday, has argued his ownership of shares in a media company was not a violation of election rules.

He has 15 days to respond, the court said in a statement.

Also Read | Thailand’s Pita open to coalition ally leading government if he fails in PM bid

Mr. Pita's election-winning Move Forward Party said the suspension should not affect Mr. Pita's nomination for the prime ministerial vote, which rival politicians have been seeking to block him from.

The 42-year-old, U.S.-educated liberal needs the backing of more than half of the bicameral parliament to be endorsed as the next prime minister, but must overcome fierce resistance from a military at odds with his party's anti-establishment ambitions.

He lost his initial bid last week after being blocked by the army-appointed Senate in a joint vote on the premiership.

