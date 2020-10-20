Thailand court orders shutdown of news site

20 October 2020 22:23 IST

It was under fire for coverage of protests.

A Thai news outlet connected to exiled former premier Thaksin Shinawatra was ordered to shut down on Tuesday over its coverage of anti-government protests in Bangkok as demonstrators prepared to take to the streets for a sixth consecutive day.

Voice TV, a website partly owned by Mr. Thaksin’s family, was one of four media organisations under fire for their reporting of the youth-led pro-democracy protest movement and has been critical of the government.

Thousands of protesters have massed in the capital for daily demonstrations, flouting a ban imposed late last week prohibiting gatherings of more than four people.

Distorted information

They are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, who was first brought to power in a military coup and reform of the kingdom's powerful monarchy.

“Media freedom is important but in some cases there are some media outlets disseminating distorted information that is inciting unrest,” Mr. Prayut told reporters after a Cabinet meeting .