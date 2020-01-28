Thailand confirms six more coronavirus infections, bringing total to 14: official

Thailand on Tuesday confirmed six more cases of coronavirus among visitors from China, bringing the country's total to 14 cases, a health official said.
Five of the new cases, aged 6 to 70 years, came from Hubei province and are part of the same family, the deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control, Tanarak Plipat, told reporters.
The other patient came from Chongqing, Tanarak added.
The department will now scan all passengers from China, said Public Health Permanent Secretary Sukhum Kanchanapimai.
