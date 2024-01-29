ADVERTISEMENT

Thailand, China sign mutual visa waiver agreements

January 29, 2024 03:44 am | Updated 03:44 am IST - BANGKOK

Thai officials hope the deal will encourage more Chinese to come and boost the kingdom’s vital tourism sector.

Agencies

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara shake hands during a signing ceremony of the agreement on mutual visa exemption at Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok, Thailand, January 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Thailand and China agreed to waive visa requirements for each other's nationals to facilitate travel and tourism between the two countries, Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara said on Sunday.

The mutual visa exemption takes effect on March 1, Chinese state television CCTV reported.

The agreement was signed during a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Thailand.

Mr. Wang welcomed the agreement, saying Thai and Chinese people “are one family”.

Precise details of the visa arrangements were not announced on Sunday, but earlier this month Thai officials said the deal would allow stays of up to 30 days per visit.

