Thai soldier's killing spree left 26 dead, 57 wounded: PM

This screenshot made on February 8, 2020 from the Facebook page of Jakrapanth Thomma, a Thai soldier wanted in connection to a deadly attack in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima, shows him holding a gun at an unknown location.

This screenshot made on February 8, 2020 from the Facebook page of Jakrapanth Thomma, a Thai soldier wanted in connection to a deadly attack in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima, shows him holding a gun at an unknown location.   | Photo Credit: AFP

The killings began at around 3 p.m. on Saturday when the soldier opened fire in a house before moving to an army camp and then to the mall, posting messages on Facebook as he went

A Thai soldier who went on a rampage in a northeastern city that ended in a standoff in a packed shopping mall killed 26 people and wounded at least 52, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Sunday.

The soldier was motivated by a grudge over a land deal in which he felt he had been cheated, said Prayuth, who travelled to the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima to visit wounded survivors.

The soldier was killed by armed forces after an overnight siege at the Terminal 21 shopping centre in the city.

