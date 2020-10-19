Thai protests continue for fourth day

Bangkok

Tens of thousands of protesters defied a ban on gatherings of more than four people at a major Bangkok landmark Sunday, carrying posters portraying activists detained in four straight days of strident anti-government rallies.

The youth-led movement has suffered several blows this week, with scores arrested after demonstrators surrounded a royal motorcade and flashed “democracy salutes” at Queen Suthida.

The government reacted with emergency measures — including banning gatherings of more than four people in Bangkok.

