InternationalBangkok 19 October 2020 04:12 IST
Thai protests continue for fourth day
Updated: 18 October 2020 22:29 IST
Tens of thousands of protesters defied a ban on gatherings of more than four people at a major Bangkok landmark Sunday, carrying posters portraying activists detained in four straight days of strident anti-government rallies.
The youth-led movement has suffered several blows this week, with scores arrested after demonstrators surrounded a royal motorcade and flashed “democracy salutes” at Queen Suthida.
The government reacted with emergency measures — including banning gatherings of more than four people in Bangkok.
