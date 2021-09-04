Thai protesters hit the streets as PM wins no-confidence vote

Bangkok

04 September 2021 21:37 IST

Prayut govt. slammed over virus response, economic woes

Pro-democracy protesters vented their anger in Bangkok on Saturday after Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-cha survived a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

More than 300 demonstrators marched in central Bangkok’s main shopping mall district carrying red flags and wearing ponchos in the downpour.

“The government should be gone. If things were good why would we come out to protest?” a 28-year-old demonstrator said.

Ahead of the rally, police used shipping containers to block major routes to the advertised protest site at the central Lumphini Park where protesters had planned to march.

This week Thai lawmakers debated an opposition-instigated censure motion about the government’s handling of the pandemic and economic management — Saturday was the third no-confidence motion vote since the 2019 election.

The sluggish rollout of Thailand’s vaccination programme and financial pain from restrictions has heaped political pressure on Mr. Prayut’s government.

The country is reeling from its worst economic performance since the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis.