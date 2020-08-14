International

Thai police arrest student leader over protest

Thai activist Parit Chiwarak.

Thai activist Parit Chiwarak.   | Photo Credit: LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA

Thai authorities arrested a student leader on Friday over an anti-government protest last month, police said, just a few days before a big demonstration scheduled for Sunday.

Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, 22, was arrested on the outskirts of Bangkok while travelling to a protest, a video posted on his Facebook page showed.

The video was apparently shot by a friend of Mr. Parit and posted to his page. “We can hold him for 48 hours for questioning,” Police Major General Somprasong Yentuam, deputy Bangkok police chief, told reporters.

Mr. Somprasong said Mr. Parit will be charged for breaching internal security by “raising unrest and disaffection,” as well as for breaching COVID-19 regulations banning public gatherings by helping organise a demonstration on July 18.

