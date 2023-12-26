Thai party confident in law reformation case

December 26, 2023 08:55 am | Updated 08:55 am IST - Bangkok

Thailand’s progressive Move Forward Party (MFP), which won this year’s election but was shut out of government, said on Monday it was confident about a court case probing campaign pledges to reform royal insult laws.

MFP won most seats in the May poll, but then-leader Pita Limjaroenrat was blocked from becoming Prime Minister by conservative forces in the Upper House of Parliament.

The party’s vow to reform Thailand’s tough lese-majeste laws spooked the largely royalist, pro-military senate, whose members were appointed by the last junta. The Constitutional Court is considering a petition arguing that MFP’s pledge amounted to an attempt to overthrow the constitutional monarchy. Mr. Pita gave evidence at the hearing on Monday and said it “went well”.