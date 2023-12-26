GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thai party confident in law reformation case

December 26, 2023 08:55 am | Updated 08:55 am IST - Bangkok

AFP
Pita Limjaroenrat

Pita Limjaroenrat | Photo Credit: AFP

Thailand’s progressive Move Forward Party (MFP), which won this year’s election but was shut out of government, said on Monday it was confident about a court case probing campaign pledges to reform royal insult laws.

MFP won most seats in the May poll, but then-leader Pita Limjaroenrat was blocked from becoming Prime Minister by conservative forces in the Upper House of Parliament.

The party’s vow to reform Thailand’s tough lese-majeste laws spooked the largely royalist, pro-military senate, whose members were appointed by the last junta. The Constitutional Court is considering a petition arguing that MFP’s pledge amounted to an attempt to overthrow the constitutional monarchy. Mr. Pita gave evidence at the hearing on Monday and said it “went well”.

Related Topics

Thailand / parties and movements

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.