Thai PM says 12 Thai hostages released by Hamas

The hostages are expected to pass through the Rafah crossing with Egypt.

November 24, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Bangkok

Agencies

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said 12 Thai hostages kidnapped by Palestinian militants during Hamas's October 7 raids into Israel were released on Friday, hours after a truce in the Israel-Hamas war began.

"It has been confirmed by the security side and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that 12 Thai hostages are already released," he posted on X.

Thirty-nine Palestinian prisoners are also to be released by Israel.

The releases are part of a four-day cease-fire deal.

