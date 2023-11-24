Thai PM says 12 Thai hostages released by Hamas

November 24, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Bangkok

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said 12 Thai hostages kidnapped by Palestinian militants during Hamas's October 7 raids into Israel were released on Friday, hours after a truce in the Israel-Hamas war began.

"It has been confirmed by the security side and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that 12 Thai hostages are already released," he posted on X.

The hostages are expected to pass through the Rafah crossing with Egypt.

Thirty-nine Palestinian prisoners are also to be released by Israel.

The releases are part of a four-day cease-fire deal.