GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thai govt., separatist rebels in agreement for peace road map: Malaysian facilitator 

February 08, 2024 07:14 am | Updated 07:14 am IST - Kuala Lumpur

AP

Malaysia’s facilitator said on Wednesday, February 7,2024 that the Thai government and Muslim separatist rebels in southern Thailand have agreed in principle on a road map to try to end a decades-long Muslim insurgency.

The sides held two days of talks in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, and will meet again over the next two months to iron out details of the peace plan, Malaysian facilitator Zulkifli Zainal Abidin said.

“It is a major breakthrough after the dialogue was stalled the past year due to the Thai election,” he told a news conference. “The (peace plan), if the technical teams agree, will be signed as soon as possible. ... There is light at the end of the tunnel. Both parties are willing to put pen on paper. Previously there was no talk of signing any documents.”

Malaysia has hosted and facilitated talks between the separatist groups and the Thai government since 2013, but little progress has been made. Almost 7,000 people have died in the insurgency in Thailand’s three southernmost provinces, the only ones with Muslim majorities, since 2004. The fighting is intermittent but brutal, with the separatists carrying out drive-by shootings and bombings, and the government accused of torturing suspects and other abuses.

Anas Abdulrahman, the head of the Barisan Revolusi Nasional — the largest of the insurgents groups in southern Thai — told presspersons that he has high hopes for a lasting solution under the new Thai government led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Related Topics

Thailand / peace negotiations

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.