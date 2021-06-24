Thai activists march against government

Pro-democracy protesters took to the streets of Thailand’s capital on Thursday, marking the anniversary of the overthrow of the country’s absolute monarchy by renewing their demands that the government step down, the Constitution be amended and the monarchy become more accountable.

The protesters defied a ban on large gatherings instituted to fight a coronavirus surge that shows little sign of abating. It was their first large protest after a hiatus of about three months caused by the pandemic and the jailing of protest leaders, who have since been released on bail.

The government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is facing criticism that it botched pandemic recovery plans by failing to secure adequate vaccine supplies.