Texas gun laws saved lives in church attack, claims Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said gun laws in the State of Texas saved lives when a church security officer shot dead a gunman who killed two during a service.

The Sunday shooting at a church service in the Fort Worth Suburb of White Settlement was the latest attack on a house of worship.

“It was over in 6 seconds thanks to the brave parishioners who acted to protect 242 fellow worshippers. Lives were saved by these heroes, and Texas laws allowing them to carry arms!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Jack Wilson, a church volunteer, said he returned fire inside West Freeway Church of Christ after the gunman had shot two parishioners. The police said “a couple” of church members returned fire.

In a country where critics say guns are too readily available, the laws in Texas are among the most permissible. The U.S. has lived through a sharp rise in mass shootings in recent years, alarming the public and triggering new debate on how to control this epidemic of violence.