Terror financing watchdog FATF removes Pakistan from ‘grey list’

"Pakistan had addressed technical deficiencies to meet the commitments of its action plans regarding strategic deficiencies that the FATF identified in June 2018 and June 2021," FATF president T. Raja Kumar said.

Reuters ISLAMABAD
October 21, 2022 21:13 IST

A flag with the logo of the Financial Action Task Force, FATF, waves in the wind next to the German national flag during a meeting of the task force at the Congress Center in Berlin on June 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan has been removed from an international grey list that warrants increased surveillance for terrorism financing, the head of the international money laundering watchdog which makes the list said on October 21.

The decision was taken at the end of a two-day meeting in Paris, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) president T. Raja Kumar told a news conference.

FATF Asia-Pacific Group rates Pakistan low on 10 out of 11 international goals on anti-money laundering, combating terror-finance: Report

"Pakistan had addressed technical deficiencies to meet the commitments of its action plans regarding strategic deficiencies that the FATF identified in June 2018 and June 2021," Mr. Kumar said in a summary speech.

In a meeting in June, the FATF had said it was keeping Pakistan on the so-called "grey list", but said it might be removed after an on-site visit to verify progress.

Pakistan was listed in 2018 because of "strategic counter-terrorist financing-related deficiencies".

Mumbai terror attack handler jailed for 15 years in Pakistan

With its removal from the list, Pakistan would essentially receive a reputational boost and get a clean bill of health from the international community on terrorist financing.

