Terror financing watchdog FATF removes Pakistan from ‘grey list’

Reuters October 21, 2022 21:12 IST

"Pakistan had addressed technical deficiencies to meet the commitments of its action plans regarding strategic deficiencies that the FATF identified in June 2018 and June 2021," FATF president T. Raja Kumar said.

A flag with the logo of the Financial Action Task Force, FATF, waves in the wind next to the German national flag during a meeting of the task force at the Congress Center in Berlin on June 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

