Terrible news from Addis Ababa, says Canada Minister

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland.   | Photo Credit: David Kawai

Canada’s Foreign Minister on Sunday deplored the “terrible news” that 18 Canadian nationals were among the 157 people killed in the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jetliner.

“Terrible news from Addis Ababa this morning,” Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Twitter. “My heartfelt condolences to all those who have lost loved ones.”

She said the Ottawa government was in “close contact” with Ethiopian authorities to gather more information. The Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 crashed minutes after an early-morning take-off on Sunday from Addis Ababa.

The crash came on the eve of a major assembly in Nairobi of the UN Environment Program, but that agency did not say whether any delegates were on the plane. State-owned Ethiopian Airline, Africa’s largest carrier, had taken delivery of the Boeing 737-800 MAX plane only on November 15.

