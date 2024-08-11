ADVERTISEMENT

Ten police injured during ‘disgusting’ North Ireland clashes

Updated - August 11, 2024 11:34 pm IST

Published - August 11, 2024 11:32 pm IST - Londonderry, United Kingdom

Northern Irish police condemn violent riots in Londonderry by pro-Irish unity youths, injuring 10 officers in latest disorder

AFP

Police have blamed pro-UK loyalist paramilitary groups for helping to fuel the violence in the Northern Irish capital. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Northern Irish police on Sunday criticised “disgusting” rioting by pro-Irish unity youths in Londonderry overnight that injured 10 police, the latest night of disorder to rock the UK region.

ADVERTISEMENT

The violent scenes in the city, also known as Derry, follow nightly disturbances in Belfast and elsewhere over the last week which initially mirrored unrest in English towns and cities in the wake of the Southport knife attack.

The tumultuous history of Northern Ireland | Explained

Police have blamed pro-UK loyalist paramilitary groups for helping to fuel the violence in the Northern Irish capital, which has outlasted the riots in England, where recent days and nights have been largely peaceful. The events there have been blamed on far-right agitators.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Londonderry, the 10 officers were injured after rioters threw petrol bombs, fireworks and missiles from late Saturday. “The scenes we witnessed were disgusting,” said Derry City and Strabane police Superintendent Wiliam Calderwood. “To see our officers injured as a result of this violence is appalling,” he said, adding that one arrest was made.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
PM Starmer wraps up U.K. tour after visit to Nothern Ireland

Up to 50 youths were involved in the clashes which followed a march through the city by pro-UK loyalists and lasted several hours.

The march, an annual Protestant parade through the Catholic-majority city near the border with the republic of Ireland, passed off earlier without incident.

Disturbances during the annual Protestant marching season are a regular occurrence in Northern Ireland.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Ireland / riots

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US