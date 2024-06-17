ADVERTISEMENT

Ten migrants die in Mediterranean shipwreck, German charity says

Published - June 17, 2024 04:58 pm IST - ROME

RESQSHIP, which operates a migrant rescue ship called Nadir, said on social media platform X it had found the 61 people on board a flooded wooden boat, with the 10 dead trapped in its lower deck

Reuters

Ten migrants died in the Mediterranean after their boat was flooded with water, but 51 other people aboard the vessel were rescued, a German charity said on June 17.

RESQSHIP, which operates a migrant rescue ship called Nadir, said on social media platform X it had found the 61 people on board a flooded wooden boat, with the 10 dead trapped in its lower deck.

The charity said two of those who survived were unconscious and receiving medical attention, adding that they critically needed emergency evacuation.

RESQSHIP gave no details about where or when the rescue operation took place, but according to the marinetraffic.com tracking service, the Nadir WAS off the eastern Tunisian port of Sfax on June 17.

The United Nations has registered more than 20,000 deaths and disappearances in the central Mediterranean since 2014, making it the most dangerous migrant crossing in the world.

Earlier this month 11 bodies were recovered from the sea off the coast of Libya.

