Ten killed after two Malaysian navy helicopters collide in mid-air

April 23, 2024 10:49 am | Updated 10:49 am IST - KUALA LUMPUR

Ten people were killed on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, after two helicopters collided in mid-air during a rehearsal for a Royal Malaysian Navy parade, the navy said in a statement.

All 10 were crew members aboard the aircraft involved in the accident, which occurred at the Lumut naval base in the western state of Perak at 9.32 a.m. Tuesday morning (0132 GMT), the navy said.

"All victims were confirmed dead at the scene and sent to the Lumut army base hospital for identification," the Navy said.

Seven crew members were aboard the AW139 maritime operation helicopter, the navy said. That aircraft is produced by AgustaWestland, which is a subsidiary of the Italian defense contractor Leonardo. Three other crew members were on a Fennec lightweight helicopter, manufactured by European multinational defense conglomerate Airbus.

Local media reported that the AW139 crashed at a sports complex at the naval base, while the Fennec hit a nearby swimming pool.

The Navy said it will launch an investigation to determine what caused the accident.

