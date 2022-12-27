ADVERTISEMENT

Ten civilians killed in roadside bomb in Burkina Faso

December 27, 2022 08:32 am | Updated 08:32 am IST - Dakar (Senegal)

AP

People ride bicycles and motorcycles on a street in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. At least 10 people were killed in roadside bomb in eastern Burkina Faso on December 25, 2022. File photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ten people were killed and several injured when their bus hit a roadside bomb in eastern Burkina Faso, the government said Monday, December 26, 2022.

The passenger minibus was travelling near the village of Bougui on Sunday afternoon when it hit a mine, Col. Hubert Yameogo said in a statement.

ALSO READ
 A timeline of Burkina Faso since the army seized power in January 2022

The injured were taken to the hospital in Fada N'Gourma, the main town in the east, and the rest of the passengers on the bus disappeared, Yameogo said. The government is restoring security to the area and trying to locate the missing passengers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Islamic terrorism

Violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group has wrecked the country for more than six years, killing thousands and displacing nearly 2 million people. The government's inability to stem the attacks led to two coups this year with each junta leader vowing to make security a priority.

However, attacks are continuing and swaths of land are being cut off by jihadis. The east and the Sahel regions have been some of the hardest-hit parts of the country, with towns becoming besieged by jihadis who prevent civilians from moving freely.

Sunday's attack came one day after another mine exploded in the east, between Ougarou and Matiacoali villages, injuring five soldiers, according to an internal security report for aid groups seen by The Associated Press. The mine was targeting a unit near a mining site, said the report.

A resident of Fada N'Gourma who visited people in the hospital Sunday told the AP that some of the severely injured had died and that everyone was terrified.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US