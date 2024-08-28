Telegram CEO Pavel Durov freed from police custody, will appear in court: French prosecutors

French prosecutors on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) freed Telegram CEO Pavel Durov from police custody after four days of questioning over allegations that the platform is being used for illegal activities.

Mr. Durov was detained on Saturday (August 24, 2024) at Le Bourget airport outside Paris as part of a judicial inquiry opened last month involving 12 alleged criminal violations.

“An investigating judge has ended Pavel Durov’s police custody and will have him brought to court for a first appearance and a possible indictment,” a statement from the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

Other allegations against Mr. Durov, who is a French citizen, include that his platform is being used for child sexual abuse material and drug trafficking, fraud and abetting organised crime transactions and that Telegram refused to share information or documents with investigators when required by law.

