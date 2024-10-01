ADVERTISEMENT

Four dead in Tel Aviv shooting attack: Israel police

Updated - October 01, 2024 11:19 pm IST - Tel Aviv

AFP

A person lies prone to take cover behind a vehicle under a bridge along the side of a highway in Tel Aviv on October 1, 2024. Air raid sirens sounded in central Israel on October 1, the military said, a day after the army launched ground operations into southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah positions. | Photo Credit: AFP

At least four people were shot dead on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) in a suspected attack in Israel’s central city of Tel Aviv, police said, adding that the two assailants had been “neutralised”.

Israel-Hezbollah war updates: Iran launches ballistic missiles at Israel

“Four civilians were killed by gunfire from two terrorists. Additionally, there are seven injured individuals in varying degrees of severity according to medical sources. Both terrorists have been neutralised on site,” police said in a statement. 

