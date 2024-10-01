Four dead in Tel Aviv shooting attack: Israel police

At least four people were shot dead on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) in a suspected attack in Israel’s central city of Tel Aviv, police said, adding that the two assailants had been “neutralised”.

“Four civilians were killed by gunfire from two terrorists. Additionally, there are seven injured individuals in varying degrees of severity according to medical sources. Both terrorists have been neutralised on site,” police said in a statement.