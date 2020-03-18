Tehran reports largest spike as 147 more die

Iran reported its single biggest jump in deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday as another 147 people died, raising the country’s overall death toll to 1,135.
The nearly 15% spike in deaths — amid a total of 17,361 cases in Iran — marks the biggest 24-hour rise in fatalities since mid-February.
Even as the number of cases continues to grow each day, food markets were still packed with shoppers on Wednesday and highways were crowded with traffic as families travelled between cities ahead of the Persian New Year, Nowruz, on Friday.
Iran’s Deputy Health Minister, Alireza Raisi, urged the public to avoid crowded places.
