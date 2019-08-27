International

Tehran jails British woman for spying

Anousheh Ashouri got 10 years in prison for feeding information to Israel’s Mossad.

Iran has jailed a British dual national convicted of spying for Israel and upheld the sentence of a British Council staffer for “cultural infiltration”, the judiciary said on Tuesday.

Anousheh Ashouri, a woman with British and Iranian citizenship, got 10 years in prison for feeding information to Israel’s Mossad (spy agency), judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said.

The latest Iranian national with a Western passport to be detained in the Islamic republic, she was also handed a two-year prison term for receiving €33,000 in illicit funds from Israel and ordered to pay the same amount in fines.

Her sentence came as Iran’s judiciary confirmed a 10-year jail sentence against British Council staffer Aras Amiri for “cultural infiltration”. Ms. Amiri is already serving her term, the spokesman said.

Aug 27, 2019

