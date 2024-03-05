ADVERTISEMENT

Teenager dead in shooting at Philadelphia bus stop

March 05, 2024 07:23 am | Updated 07:23 am IST - Philadelphia

The police commissioner said afternoons have turned into "one of the most dangerous times" for violence in Philadelphia once school is dismissed

AP

A teenager was killed and four other people were injured in a shooting at a north Philadelphia bus stop on Monday afternoon, police said.

The city's police commissioner, Kevin Bethel, said about 15 to 20 students were at a bus stop in the city's Ogontz neighbourhood around 3:45 p.m. when two people walked up and opened fire. Police said people were getting on the stopped bus when the gunfire erupted.

Police said one 17-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Two 15-year-olds had graze wounds and a 49-year-old woman and a 71-year-old woman on the bus were hit, they said.

Authorities said the older women was hit in the head and the younger woman in the arm, adding all four were in stable condition.

Officials said the bus driver sped away for several blocks and the shooters fled.

The police commissioner said afternoons have turned into "one of the most dangerous times" for violence in the city once school is dismissed. But he said "it could have been much worse” because the shots were fired at a busy intersection where people were aboard a bus and at a daycare across the street.

Related Topics

World / USA / crime

